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    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership [Image 11 of 14]

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    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Oki  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin and Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil L. Gavan render honors during a pass-in-review prior to an office call at Philippine Coast Guard Headquarters in Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is in Manila as part of a scheduled port visit to the Philippines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 03:13
    Photo ID: 9577680
    VIRIN: 260319-N-SF508-1704
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership

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    Republic of the Philippines (Philippines)
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy

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