Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership

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Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin attends a brief with Philippine Navy Commander, Philippine Fleet Rear Adm. Joe Anthony Orbe at Philippine Navy Headquarters in Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is in Manila as part of a scheduled port visit to the Philippines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)