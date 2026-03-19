Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership

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Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin signs the guest book at Philippine Navy Headquarters during an office call in Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is in Manila as part of a scheduled port visit to the Philippines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)