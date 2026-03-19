Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Leadership

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Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin and Philippine Navy Commander, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Adm. Alan M. Javier render honors during a pass-in-review prior to an office call at Philippine Navy Headquarters in Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is in Manila as part of a scheduled port visit to the Philippines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)