The Blue Angels perform a delta formation during Luke Days 2026, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 highlights the precision and professionalism required to generate combat airpower and maintain the United States’ ability to defend the nation. Flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet in tight formations and high-speed maneuvers, the Blue Angels highlight the training and coordination required for modern naval aviation. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez.)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9577627
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-KW249-1475
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Days 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.