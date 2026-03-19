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The Tora! Tora! Tora! Airshow team performs an arrow formation during the Luke Days Air Show, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft demonstrations throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The demonstration serves as a living history tribute, helping audiences understand how the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of American history. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)