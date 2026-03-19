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    Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration [Image 3 of 3]

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    Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds met with members of Elevate Phoenix, after their performance at the Luke Days 2026 air show, Mar. 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events that bring together service members and communities help reinforce support for the mission of the joint force. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9577474
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-CZ735-1096
    Resolution: 5218x3478
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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