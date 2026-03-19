Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds met with members of Elevate Phoenix, after their performance at the Luke Days 2026 air show, Mar. 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events that bring together service members and communities help reinforce support for the mission of the joint force. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)