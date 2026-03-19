A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird flies overhead of the Luke Days Air Show Mar. 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations of modern aviation capability illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. Through aerial demonstrations and static displays, Luke Days 2026 offers the public a closer look at the capabilities and readiness of the joint force responsible for protecting the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 18:26
|Photo ID:
|9577473
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-CZ735-1044
|Resolution:
|1337x891
|Size:
|99.23 KB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.