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    Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration [Image 2 of 3]

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    Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird flies overhead of the Luke Days Air Show Mar. 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations of modern aviation capability illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. Through aerial demonstrations and static displays, Luke Days 2026 offers the public a closer look at the capabilities and readiness of the joint force responsible for protecting the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9577473
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-CZ735-1044
    Resolution: 1337x891
    Size: 99.23 KB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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