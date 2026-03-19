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    Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration [Image 1 of 3]

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    Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation over Luke Air Force Base during Luke Days Air Show Mar. 20, 2026 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Modern airpower relies on the integration of advanced technology and highly trained personnel to sustain combat readiness. Aircraft demonstrations throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9577471
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-CZ735-1024
    Resolution: 2773x1849
    Size: 404.93 KB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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