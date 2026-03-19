Luke Days 2026 Thunderbirds Demonstration

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U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation over Luke Air Force Base during Luke Days Air Show Mar. 20, 2026 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Modern airpower relies on the integration of advanced technology and highly trained personnel to sustain combat readiness. Aircraft demonstrations throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Borunda)