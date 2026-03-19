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    The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes [Image 3 of 8]

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    The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Vanessa Flores 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    The 37th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March kicked off at White Sands Missile Range on March 21 with a heartfelt opening ceremony, bringing together participants, veterans, and community members to pay tribute to the heroic defenders of the Bataan peninsula during World War II.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 15:43
    Photo ID: 9577379
    VIRIN: 260321-O-PQ902-5008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes [Image 8 of 8], by Vanessa Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes
    The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes
    The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes
    The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes
    The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes
    The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes
    The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes
    The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes

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    White Sands Missile Range
    Bataan Memorial Dearth March

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