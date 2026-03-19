The Bataan Memorial Death March Honors the Bravery and Sacrifice of WWII Heroes

The 37th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March kicked off at White Sands Missile Range on March 21 with a heartfelt opening ceremony, bringing together participants, veterans, and community members to pay tribute to the heroic defenders of the Bataan peninsula during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 15:43
|Photo ID:
|9577379
|VIRIN:
|260321-O-PQ902-5008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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