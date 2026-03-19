BUMED hosts 2026 Medical Service Corps Specialty Leader Business Meeting

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260312-N-IX644-1025 (March 12, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Matthew Case, acting assistant director, healthcare administration of the Defense Health Agency and director of the Medical Service Corps (MSC), answers questions at the MSC Specialty Leader Business Meeting at Defense Health Headquarters, March 12. SLBM provides an opportunity for MSC specialty leaders, along with representatives from Navy Personnel Command and the Bureau of Naval Personnel, to collaborate with the MSC director on strategic initiatives for the MSC and Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)