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    BUMED hosts 2026 Medical Service Corps Specialty Leader Business Meeting

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    BUMED hosts 2026 Medical Service Corps Specialty Leader Business Meeting

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260312-N-IX644-1025 (March 12, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Matthew Case, acting assistant director, healthcare administration of the Defense Health Agency and director of the Medical Service Corps (MSC), answers questions at the MSC Specialty Leader Business Meeting at Defense Health Headquarters, March 12. SLBM provides an opportunity for MSC specialty leaders, along with representatives from Navy Personnel Command and the Bureau of Naval Personnel, to collaborate with the MSC director on strategic initiatives for the MSC and Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9575955
    VIRIN: 260312-N-IX644-1025
    Resolution: 5398x3856
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BUMED hosts 2026 Medical Service Corps Specialty Leader Business Meeting, by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy medicine
    Medical Service Corps

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