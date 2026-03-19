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    Patrol Squadron 26 Conducts Morale Flight

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    Patrol Squadron 26 Conducts Morale Flight

    DOTHAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    DOTHAN, Ala. (Mar. 19, 2026) - U.S. Navy Cmdr. Christian “Lazy” Suszan, Executive Officer assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, performs a communications check onboard a P-8A Poseidon during a command morale event, March 19, 2026. VP-26 is a diverse element of the United States Navy, performing a wide array of missions while providing valuable assets for the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:54
    Photo ID: 9575953
    VIRIN: 260319-N-OF444-2170
    Resolution: 3534x4712
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: DOTHAN, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Patrol Squadron 26 Conducts Morale Flight, by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    P8A Poseidon
    Patrol Squadron 26
    U.S. Navy

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