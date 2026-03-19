Patrol Squadron 26 Conducts Morale Flight

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DOTHAN, Ala. (Mar. 19, 2026) - U.S. Navy Cmdr. Christian “Lazy” Suszan, Executive Officer assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, performs a communications check onboard a P-8A Poseidon during a command morale event, March 19, 2026. VP-26 is a diverse element of the United States Navy, performing a wide array of missions while providing valuable assets for the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)