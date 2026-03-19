Patrol Squadron 26 Conducts Morale Flight

DOTHAN, Ala. (Mar. 19, 2026) - U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist Seaman Aiden Savage, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, acts as the flight observer onboard a P-8A Poseidon during a command morale event, March 19, 2026. VP-26 is a diverse element of the United States Navy, performing a wide array of missions while providing valuable assets for the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9575952
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-OF444-2177
|Resolution:
|3599x4799
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|DOTHAN, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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