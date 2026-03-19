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    U.S. Army Takes Major Leap into Future of Aviation with Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Army Takes Major Leap into Future of Aviation with Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    The U.S. Army officially received a groundbreaking H-60Mx Black Hawk helicopter, extensively modified to fly with or without a pilot at the controls. (Photo courtesy Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9575690
    VIRIN: 260304-O-JN225-3125
    Resolution: 1031x698
    Size: 226.58 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Army Takes Major Leap into Future of Aviation with Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk
    U.S. Army Takes Major Leap into Future of Aviation with Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk

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    U.S. Army Takes Major Leap into Future of Aviation with Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk

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    MX
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    US ARMY
    Black Hawk: DARPA

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