U.S. Army Takes Major Leap into Future of Aviation with Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk

Date Taken: 03.04.2026 Date Posted: 03.20.2026 10:16 Photo ID: 9575690 VIRIN: 260304-O-JN225-3125 Resolution: 1031x698 Size: 226.58 KB Location: US

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