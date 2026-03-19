The U.S. Army officially received a groundbreaking H-60Mx Black Hawk helicopter, extensively modified to fly with or without a pilot at the controls. (Photo courtesy Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9575690
|VIRIN:
|260304-O-JN225-3125
|Resolution:
|1031x698
|Size:
|226.58 KB
|Location:
|US
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U.S. Army Takes Major Leap into Future of Aviation with Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk
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