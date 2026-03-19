Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.20.2026 10:16 Photo ID: 9575683 VIRIN: 260319-D-A5048-3748 Resolution: 1710x1140 Size: 294.99 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Takes Major Leap into Future of Aviation with Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.