The U.S. Army officially received a groundbreaking H-60Mx Black Hawk helicopter, extensively modified to fly with or without a pilot at the controls. (Photo courtesy US Army)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9575683
|VIRIN:
|260319-D-A5048-3748
|Resolution:
|1710x1140
|Size:
|294.99 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Takes Major Leap into Future of Aviation with Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Takes Major Leap into Future of Aviation with Delivery of First Autonomous-Ready Black Hawk
No keywords found.