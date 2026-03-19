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    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training [Image 9 of 10]

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    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training

    CAMP AQUINO, CLARK, PHILIPPINES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Melvin Spiese III, left, the operations officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force; Philippine Army Brig. Gen. Cesar Molina, center, the deputy commander of Northern Luzon Command; and Philippine Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Palisoc, right, the training officer of NOLCOM, observe a closing ceremony upon completion of a battle staff training exercise at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, March 6, 2026. The BST allowed MRF-SEA and AFP service members to learn how to implement command and control procedures as a joint watch floor by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for crisis or conflict. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 03:09
    Photo ID: 9575183
    VIRIN: 260306-M-AS577-1422
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: CAMP AQUINO, CLARK, PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training

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    IMEF
    Joint Force
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26
    NOLCOM

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