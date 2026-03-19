MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training

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Philippine Army Sgt. Carlangelo Castillo, center, a radio technician assigned to the Communications, Electronics and Informations Systems Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, discusses the communications plan with U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Zachary Schaidle, the technical information officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a battle staff training exercise at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, March 6, 2026. The BST allowed MRF-SEA and AFP service members to learn how to implement command and control procedures as a joint watch floor by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for crisis or conflict. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)