MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members debrief after action points following completion of a battle staff training exercise at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, March 6, 2026. The BST allowed MRF-SEA and AFP service members to learn how to implement command and control procedures as a joint watch floor by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for crisis or conflict. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)