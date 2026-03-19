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    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training [Image 5 of 10]

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    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training

    CAMP AQUINO, CLARK, PHILIPPINES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Christian Agustin, left, a signal officer assigned 4th Marine Brigade, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Julia Garciamartinez, a radio operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, discuss where to plot movements and personnel on a tactical assault kit during a battle staff training exercise at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, March 4, 2026. TAK is a Windows-based situational awareness planning tool that allows U.S. and allied forces a real-time digital operating picture for mission planning. The BST allowed MRF-SEA and AFP service members to learn how to implement command and control procedures as a joint watch floor by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for crisis or conflict. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian allies and partners. Garciamartinez is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 03:09
    Photo ID: 9575179
    VIRIN: 260304-M-AS577-1229
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: CAMP AQUINO, CLARK, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training

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    IMEF
    Joint Force
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26
    NOLCOM

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