MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Service Members Conduct Second Battle Staff Training

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Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Christian Agustin, left, a signal officer assigned 4th Marine Brigade, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Julia Garciamartinez, a radio operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, discuss where to plot movements and personnel on a tactical assault kit during a battle staff training exercise at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, March 4, 2026. TAK is a Windows-based situational awareness planning tool that allows U.S. and allied forces a real-time digital operating picture for mission planning. The BST allowed MRF-SEA and AFP service members to learn how to implement command and control procedures as a joint watch floor by testing systems, evaluating processes and validating standard operation procedures for crisis or conflict. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian allies and partners. Garciamartinez is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)