Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, calls Marines into a huddle at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, March 10, 2026. Ruiz visited the facility as part of the SMMC Force Level Summit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)