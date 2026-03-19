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    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans [Image 12 of 12]

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    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, calls Marines into a huddle at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, March 10, 2026. Ruiz visited the facility as part of the SMMC Force Level Summit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:57
    Photo ID: 9574824
    VIRIN: 260310-M-VH127-3152
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans

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