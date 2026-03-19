U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, calls Marines into a huddle at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, March 10, 2026. Ruiz visited the facility as part of the SMMC Force Level Summit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 17:57
|Photo ID:
|9574824
|VIRIN:
|260310-M-VH127-3152
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz Visits Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.