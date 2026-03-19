(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regimental Best Mapper Competition to showcase geospatial capabilities used in military operations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Regimental Best Mapper Competition to showcase geospatial capabilities used in military operations

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2025

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Competitors prepare to give a geospatial panel brief during the 2025 Regimental Best Mapper at Fort Leonard Wood’s Brown Hall. Geospatial engineers from around the world are navigating to Fort Leonard Wood, the home of the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment, to compete in the Regimental Best Mapper Competition March 27-30, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9574457
    VIRIN: 250330-A-FH875-2037
    Resolution: 2047x1362
    Size: 600.6 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regimental Best Mapper Competition to showcase geospatial capabilities used in military operations, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Regimental Best Mapper Competition to showcase geospatial capabilities used in military operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Best Mapper Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery