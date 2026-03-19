Competitors prepare to give a geospatial panel brief during the 2025 Regimental Best Mapper at Fort Leonard Wood’s Brown Hall. Geospatial engineers from around the world are navigating to Fort Leonard Wood, the home of the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment, to compete in the Regimental Best Mapper Competition March 27-30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9574457
|VIRIN:
|250330-A-FH875-2037
|Resolution:
|2047x1362
|Size:
|600.6 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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Regimental Best Mapper Competition to showcase geospatial capabilities used in military operations
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