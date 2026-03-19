Camp Parks Army Spouse Honored as Dublin, Calif. School District Teacher of the Year

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Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Richard King and Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Lorey pose for a photo with Frederiksen Elementary School (FES) 5th Grade teacher Jericho Griffin, February 26. Griffin, an Army spouse at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), has been a teacher at FES for more than three years. A native of Salina, Kansas, Griffin was selected for her profound impact on student success and her unique ability to foster a vibrant and supportive classroom community.