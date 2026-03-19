Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Richard King and Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Lorey pose for a photo with Frederiksen Elementary School (FES) 5th Grade teacher Jericho Griffin, February 26. Griffin, an Army spouse at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), has been a teacher at FES for more than three years. A native of Salina, Kansas, Griffin was selected for her profound impact on student success and her unique ability to foster a vibrant and supportive classroom community.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9574119
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-SV101-3268
|Resolution:
|2827x2371
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SALINA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Camp Parks Army Spouse Honored as Dublin, Calif. School District Teacher of the Year
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