Jericho Griffin celebrates with her Frederiksen Elementary School (FES) 5th Grade students following an assembly where Griffin was announced as Dublin Unified School District Teacher of the Year on February 26, 2026. Griffin, an Army spouse at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), has been a teacher at FES for more than three years. A native of Salina, Kansas, Griffin was selected for her profound impact on student success and her unique ability to foster a vibrant and supportive classroom community.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9574118
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-SV101-6991
|Resolution:
|3295x2581
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Camp Parks Army Spouse Honored as Dublin, Calif. School District Teacher of the Year
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