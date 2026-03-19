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    Camp Parks Army Spouse Honored as Dublin, Calif. School District Teacher of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

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    Camp Parks Army Spouse Honored as Dublin, Calif. School District Teacher of the Year

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Jericho Griffin celebrates with her Frederiksen Elementary School (FES) 5th Grade students following an assembly where Griffin was announced as Dublin Unified School District Teacher of the Year on February 26, 2026. Griffin, an Army spouse at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), has been a teacher at FES for more than three years. A native of Salina, Kansas, Griffin was selected for her profound impact on student success and her unique ability to foster a vibrant and supportive classroom community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:51
    Photo ID: 9574118
    VIRIN: 260226-A-SV101-6991
    Resolution: 3295x2581
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Camp Parks Army Spouse Honored as Dublin, Calif. School District Teacher of the Year
    Camp Parks Army Spouse Honored as Dublin, Calif. School District Teacher of the Year

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