Soldiers gather inside 42 Bistro, the first Army CSDV pilot location. The CSDV pilot transforms the way the Army fuels its soldiers by leveraging industry experts’ experience to operate restaurants on installations that offer more food options, better service, ambiance and hours.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 12:28
|Photo ID:
|9574073
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-LD107-6155
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42 Bistro, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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