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    42 Bistro

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    42 Bistro

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Samantha Tyler 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Soldiers gather inside 42 Bistro, the first Army CSDV pilot location. The CSDV pilot transforms the way the Army fuels its soldiers by leveraging industry experts’ experience to operate restaurants on installations that offer more food options, better service, ambiance and hours.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:28
    Photo ID: 9574073
    VIRIN: 260318-A-LD107-6155
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42 Bistro, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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