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    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg [Image 5 of 5]

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    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III,
    Space Launch Delta 30 commander, right,
    briefs Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, center, Chief Master Sgt. Luis Soto, Space Force Headquarters senior enlisted advisor, center left, and Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, left, during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026. Horne detailed Vandenberg’s recent infrastructure and facility investments, explaining Vandenberg’s goal to continue to unleash space launch and test capacity for the nation while developing into a Spaceport of the Future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:41
    Photo ID: 9573947
    VIRIN: 260210-X-IT855-1007
    Resolution: 5809x3865
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

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