Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III,

Space Launch Delta 30 commander, right,

briefs Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, center, Chief Master Sgt. Luis Soto, Space Force Headquarters senior enlisted advisor, center left, and Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, left, during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026. Horne detailed Vandenberg’s recent infrastructure and facility investments, explaining Vandenberg’s goal to continue to unleash space launch and test capacity for the nation while developing into a Spaceport of the Future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)