Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

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Darryl York, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron

environmental impact chief, center, briefs U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III,

Space Launch Delta 30 commander, center left, and Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, left, during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb 10, 2026. York discussed Vandenberg’s commitment to environmental stewardship, explaining various installation programs that balance the base’s space launch and test operations with the critical preservation of the base’s ecosystem. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)