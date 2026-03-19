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    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg [Image 3 of 5]

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    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col Salazar, 2nd Range
    Operations Squadron commander, left, briefs
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, center, and Col. James Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, right, at the Western Range Operations Control Center during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026. During his brief, Salazar explained how operations at the WROCC actively monitor the ocean, land, airspace, and range assets at the Vandenberg spaceport and test range to ensure mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:41
    Photo ID: 9573945
    VIRIN: 260210-X-IT855-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
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    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

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