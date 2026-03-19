Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Col Salazar, 2nd Range

Operations Squadron commander, left, briefs

Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, center, and Col. James Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, right, at the Western Range Operations Control Center during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026. During his brief, Salazar explained how operations at the WROCC actively monitor the ocean, land, airspace, and range assets at the Vandenberg spaceport and test range to ensure mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)