U.S. Space Force Lt. Col Salazar, 2nd Range
Operations Squadron commander, left, briefs
Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, center, and Col. James Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, right, at the Western Range Operations Control Center during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026. During his brief, Salazar explained how operations at the WROCC actively monitor the ocean, land, airspace, and range assets at the Vandenberg spaceport and test range to ensure mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:41
|Photo ID:
|9573945
|VIRIN:
|260210-X-IT855-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.