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    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg [Image 2 of 5]

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    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, center left, U.S. Space Force Col. James Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, center right, Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, front right center, Chief Master Sgt. Luis Soto, Space Force Headquarters senior enlisted advisor, front right, SLD 30 personnel, and mission partners from Astrotech Space Operations gather for a group photo during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb.10, 2026. Kolbe and Soto visited Vandenberg to explore the installation’s facilities and infrastructure, exploring the High Accuracy Infrared Satellite (HAIR) station, Astrotech’s payload processing facility, the Western Range Operations Control Center, the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron headquarters, launch service provider facilities, and the Vandenberg Space Force Base harbor. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:41
    Photo ID: 9573943
    VIRIN: 260210-X-IT855-1003
    Resolution: 5773x3849
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg
    Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

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