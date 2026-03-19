Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

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Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, center left, U.S. Space Force Col. James Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, center right, Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, front right center, Chief Master Sgt. Luis Soto, Space Force Headquarters senior enlisted advisor, front right, SLD 30 personnel, and mission partners from Astrotech Space Operations gather for a group photo during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb.10, 2026. Kolbe and Soto visited Vandenberg to explore the installation’s facilities and infrastructure, exploring the High Accuracy Infrared Satellite (HAIR) station, Astrotech’s payload processing facility, the Western Range Operations Control Center, the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron headquarters, launch service provider facilities, and the Vandenberg Space Force Base harbor. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)