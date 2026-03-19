Alec Hanna, weather satellite analyst at Vandenberg Space Force Base’s High Accuracy Infrared (HAIR) satellite tracking station, center, explains satellite data to Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026. Hanna explained his daily tasks, detailing how his contributions directly support launch and test operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:41
|Photo ID:
|9573942
|VIRIN:
|260210-X-IT855-1001
|Resolution:
|4873x3249
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.