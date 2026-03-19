Ms. Kathryn Kolbe Visits Vandenberg

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Alec Hanna, weather satellite analyst at Vandenberg Space Force Base’s High Accuracy Infrared (HAIR) satellite tracking station, center, explains satellite data to Ms. Kathryn Kolbe, U.S. Space Force Headquarters assistant deputy chief of space operations for installations and logistics, during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026. Hanna explained his daily tasks, detailing how his contributions directly support launch and test operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)