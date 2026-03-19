Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi

Date Taken: 03.03.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:35 Photo ID: 9573941 VIRIN: 260303-F-VI066-1175 Resolution: 4821x2712 Size: 4.12 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

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