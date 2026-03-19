Airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing salute military working dog Impi’s memorial during his End of Watch ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 3, 2026. MWD Impi’s watch ended Jan. 13, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Teel)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9573941
|VIRIN:
|260303-F-VI066-1175
|Resolution:
|4821x2712
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.