Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi

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Senior Airman Alexix Smith, 319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, salutes MWD Impi’s memorial during an End of Watch ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 3, 2026. During his service, MWD Impi worked countless missions with his handlers, participated in joint training with the federal Bureau of Investigation, Customs and Border Patrol, the Army and the Fargo Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Teel)