Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi

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Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, speaks during a military working dog end of watch ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 3, 2026. Rosales recounted his own memory of MWD Impi during his service, and the impact that MWD’s bring to their handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Teel)