A memorial photo of military working dog Impi is presented during his End of Watch ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 3, 2026. MWD Impi served eight handlers and dedicated his life in service to the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Teel)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9573933
|VIRIN:
|260303-F-VI066-1070
|Resolution:
|2615x3661
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.