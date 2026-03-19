Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi

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Tech. Sgt. Stephen Zimmerman, 319th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, speaks during an end of watch ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 3, 2026. The End of Watch ceremony was held in honor of the passing of military working dog Impi, who was assigned to the 319th Security Forces Squadron for 6 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Teel)