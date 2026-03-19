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    Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi [Image 1 of 6]

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    Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Airmen assigned to the 319th Honor Guard, present the colors during an end of watch ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 3, 2026. The End of Watch ceremony was held in honor of military working dog Impi, assigned to the 319th Security Forces Squadron, who passed away on January 13, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Teel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9573927
    VIRIN: 260303-F-VI066-1013
    Resolution: 5868x3904
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi
    Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi
    Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi
    Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi
    Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi
    Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi

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    319th Security Forces Squadron
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    Grand Forks Air Base
    Grand Forks Air Force Base Honor Guard
    military working dog
    End of Watch ceremony

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