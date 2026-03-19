Grand Forks AFB holds End of Watch Ceremony for MWD Impi

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Airmen assigned to the 319th Honor Guard, present the colors during an end of watch ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 3, 2026. The End of Watch ceremony was held in honor of military working dog Impi, assigned to the 319th Security Forces Squadron, who passed away on January 13, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Teel)