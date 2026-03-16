German Oberstleutnant (Lt. Col.) Florian Rommel gives a speech to U.S. Soldiers from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade before presenting them with the German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge in Grafenwöhr, Germany, March 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 04:59
|Photo ID:
|9573435
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-UH015-3833
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge (Schützenschnur) [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Khalil Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.