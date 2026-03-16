German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge (Schützenschnur)

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German Oberstleutnant (Lt. Col.) Florian Rommel gives a speech to U.S. Soldiers from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade before presenting them with the German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge in Grafenwöhr, Germany, March 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)