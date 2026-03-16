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    German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge (Schützenschnur) [Image 1 of 4]

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    German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge (Schützenschnur)

    GERMANY

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    German Oberstleutnant (Lt. Col.) Florian Rommel and U.S. Soldiers from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade take a group photo after being presented the German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge in Grafenwöhr, Germany, March 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 04:59
    Photo ID: 9573432
    VIRIN: 260317-A-UH015-1630
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge (Schützenschnur) [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Khalil Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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