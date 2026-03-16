German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge (Schützenschnur)

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German Oberstleutnant (Lt. Col.) Florian Rommel presents a U.S. Soldier from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade with the German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge in Grafenwöhr, Germany, March 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)