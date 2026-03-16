German Oberstleutnant (Lt. Col.) Florian Rommel presents a U.S. Soldier from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade with the German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge in Grafenwöhr, Germany, March 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 04:59
|Photo ID:
|9573431
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-UH015-8605
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge (Schützenschnur) [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Khalil Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.