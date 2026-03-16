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    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18) [Image 12 of 45]

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    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (February 11, 2026) U.S. Marines, with the Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines (3/1), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live fire evolution on the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS New Orleans (LPD 18), while underway, Feb. 11, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault shit USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships, USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) , are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade' Anita Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 02:53
    Photo ID: 9573375
    VIRIN: 260211-N-SW005-1385
    Resolution: 4890x3566
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18) [Image 45 of 45], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

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    TAGS

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion
    M4
    1st Marines (3/1)

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