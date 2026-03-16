U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (February 11, 2026) U.S. Marines, with the Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines (3/1), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live fire evolution on the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS New Orleans (LPD 18), while underway, Feb. 11, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault shit USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships, USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) , are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade' Anita Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 02:54
|Photo ID:
|9573373
|VIRIN:
|260211-N-SW005-1195
|Resolution:
|4765x3532
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Live Fire onboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18) [Image 45 of 45], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.