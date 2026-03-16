Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56)

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Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Capt. Henry Ojeda, commanding officer of the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56), left, pose for a photo on the ship’s forecastle while the ship is in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled port visit, March 18, 2026. Koehler toured the offshore patrol vessel and met with Ecuadorian naval leadership to discuss maritime security cooperation and the importance of enduring partnerships in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)