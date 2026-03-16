Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Capt. Henry Ojeda, commanding officer of the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56), left, pose for a photo on the ship’s forecastle while the ship is in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled port visit, March 18, 2026. Koehler toured the offshore patrol vessel and met with Ecuadorian naval leadership to discuss maritime security cooperation and the importance of enduring partnerships in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9573177
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-TT369-1143
|Resolution:
|6282x4487
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.