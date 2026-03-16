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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56) [Image 3 of 6]

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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56)

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, and Capt. Henry Ojeda, commanding officer of the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56), left, pose for a photo on the ship’s forecastle while the ship is in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled port visit, March 18, 2026. Koehler toured the offshore patrol vessel and met with Ecuadorian naval leadership to discuss maritime security cooperation and the importance of enduring partnerships in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 23:11
    Photo ID: 9573177
    VIRIN: 260318-N-TT369-1143
    Resolution: 6282x4487
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56)
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56)
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56)
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56)
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56)
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific, tours the Ecuadorian Navy offshore patrol vessel BAE Jambelí (MP 56)

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