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    U.S. Marines with 3/12 Conduct Air Assault Confidence Course [Image 2 of 7]

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    U.S. Marines with 3/12 Conduct Air Assault Confidence Course

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Logan Smith 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, currently forward deployed with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, climbs an obstacle while conducting an air assault confidence course during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2026. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Logan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 22:44
    Photo ID: 9573157
    VIRIN: 260313-M-RV182-1056
    Resolution: 3391x5086
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 3/12 Conduct Air Assault Confidence Course [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Logan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines with 3/12 Conduct Air Assault Confidence Course
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    U.S. Marines with 3/12 Conduct Air Assault Confidence Course
    U.S. Marines with 3/12 Conduct Air Assault Confidence Course
    U.S. Marines with 3/12 Conduct Air Assault Confidence Course
    U.S. Marines with 3/12 Conduct Air Assault Confidence Course

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