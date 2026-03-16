U.S. Marines with 3/12 Conduct Air Assault Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, currently forward deployed with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, climbs an obstacle while conducting an air assault confidence course during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2026. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Logan Smith)