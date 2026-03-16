(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Takumi Watanabe, a firefighter assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services at Camp Zama, Japan, unloads a fire hose during a mock fire-and-rescue scenario held Feb. 20 on Camp Zama as part of a joint fire drill between DES and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 21:58
    Photo ID: 9573154
    VIRIN: 260219-A-PR478-7374
    Resolution: 3693x5424
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill [Image 12 of 12], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill
    U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery