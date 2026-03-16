U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force firefighters strengthen interoperability during joint fire drill

Takumi Watanabe, a firefighter assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services at Camp Zama, Japan, unloads a fire hose during a mock fire-and-rescue scenario held Feb. 20 on Camp Zama as part of a joint fire drill between DES and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9573154
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-PR478-7374
|Resolution:
|3693x5424
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
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