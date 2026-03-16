Tiffany Akiu, Northrop Grumman principal mechanical engineer, middle, delivers a safety briefing prior to stacking a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket to prepare it for flight at Space Launch Complex-8 (SLC-8) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 12, 2026. SLC-8 is a multi-use pad maintained by the 2nd Range Operations Squadron. Vandenberg supports strategic and industry mission partners like Northrop Grumman to unleash capacity for full-spectrum space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9572808
|VIRIN:
|031226-X-IT855-1016
|Resolution:
|5765x3836
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.