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    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 1 of 4]

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    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Tiffany Akiu, Northrop Grumman principal mechanical engineer, middle, delivers a safety briefing prior to stacking a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket to prepare it for flight at Space Launch Complex-8 (SLC-8) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 12, 2026. SLC-8 is a multi-use pad maintained by the 2nd Range Operations Squadron. Vandenberg supports strategic and industry mission partners like Northrop Grumman to unleash capacity for full-spectrum space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9572808
    VIRIN: 031226-X-IT855-1016
    Resolution: 5765x3836
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
    Minotaur IV Rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8
    Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

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    Minotaur IV
    Minotaur
    vsfb
    sld30

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