Minotaur IV rocket motor stacking at Vandenberg's SLC-8

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Tiffany Akiu, Northrop Grumman principal mechanical engineer, middle, delivers a safety briefing prior to stacking a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket to prepare it for flight at Space Launch Complex-8 (SLC-8) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 12, 2026. SLC-8 is a multi-use pad maintained by the 2nd Range Operations Squadron. Vandenberg supports strategic and industry mission partners like Northrop Grumman to unleash capacity for full-spectrum space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)