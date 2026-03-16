Pfc. Jarell Jones, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 08

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FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Pfc. Jarell Jones serves in the Operations Support Element and was a member of a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.



According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”