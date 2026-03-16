Pfc. Jarell Jones, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 02

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Pfc. Jarell Jones serves in the Operations Support Element and was a member of a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.
According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 11:52
|Photo ID:
|9572090
|VIRIN:
|260303-O-PX639-3723
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Pfc. Jarell Jones, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition
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