New Parent Support Program Helps Families Learn Safe Sleep Habits

Teresa Vossen (left) and Shelley Williams, home visitors with Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service, share information about the New Parent Support Program's "The ABCs of Safe Sleep," Oct. 24, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Jefferson Wolfe)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 07:44
|Photo ID:
|9571821
|VIRIN:
|260318-O-BI450-9494
|Resolution:
|1025x769
|Size:
|304.04 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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