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    New Parent Support Program Helps Families Learn Safe Sleep Habits

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    New Parent Support Program Helps Families Learn Safe Sleep Habits

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Chet Curtis 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Teresa Vossen (left) and Shelley Williams, home visitors with Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service, share information about the New Parent Support Program's "The ABCs of Safe Sleep," Oct. 24, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Jefferson Wolfe)

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    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 07:44
    Photo ID: 9571821
    VIRIN: 260318-O-BI450-9494
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 304.04 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New Parent Support Program Helps Families Learn Safe Sleep Habits, by Chet Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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