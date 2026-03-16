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    Planning for the Future: Army Financial Support for Couples

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    Planning for the Future: Army Financial Support for Couples

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Chet Curtis 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Licensed financial counselors can guide couples through budgeting and long-term planning as part of the Army's Financial Readiness Program. (U.S. Army photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 07:24
    Photo ID: 9571809
    VIRIN: 251023-O-BI450-9013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Planning for the Future: Army Financial Support for Couples, by Chet Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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