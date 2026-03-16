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    More Than Just Words: How Translators Shape the Future of Combined Military Operations

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    More Than Just Words: How Translators Shape the Future of Combined Military Operations

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Emilee Darden 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Byeongwoo Jung, center, Seventh Air Force joint plans translator, aids in translating during a mission briefing at the Combined Air Component Command as part of exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2026. Translators are responsible for providing accurate information across two different languages to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emilee Darden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 02:09
    Photo ID: 9571532
    VIRIN: 260311-F-EV810-3203
    Resolution: 8092x5395
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, More Than Just Words: How Translators Shape the Future of Combined Military Operations, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    More Than Just Words: How Translators Shape the Future of Combined Military Operations

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    TAGS

    Interpreter/Translator
    U.S.-ROK Alliance
    Freedom Shield 26
    FS26

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