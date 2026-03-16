More Than Just Words: How Translators Shape the Future of Combined Military Operations

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Byeongwoo Jung, center, Seventh Air Force joint plans translator, aids in translating during a mission briefing at the Combined Air Component Command as part of exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2026. Translators are responsible for providing accurate information across two different languages to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emilee Darden)