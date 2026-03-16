21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition

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U.S. Army Soldier from the 21st Signal Brigade shoots M4 carbine during the 21st Signal Best Squad Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, March 4, 2026. The 21st signal BSC asseses each squad on there technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The top squads will represent the 21st Signal Brigade in the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc Nathan Benson)